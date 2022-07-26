Editor: My name is David Lucier and I am running as the Democratic write in candidate for CD9 and against Paul Gosar. Both my parents were WWII Veterans. My parents raised 11 children. And all my siblings love me. I graduated from Arizona State University (on the GI bill) with honors in political science. I have fought three wars and I'm an honored member of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. I have been a successful veterans advocate at the local, state and federal levels for over a decade. I have also been successful as a leader, in my community activities which range from affordable housing, planning, police review, arts and culture, and more. I believe in the Constitution and American principles of equal justice under law, liberty and justice for all, voting rights, gun safety, and a woman's right to healthcare and that we should protect our natural resources and our planet. Everyone should have an equal opportunity for the three circles of success: lifelong learning and training, jobs and economic security, and health and wellness.
The current incumbent has a voting record of no, no, and no on Veterans, citizens, and infrastructure investment. He has been striped of all of his Committees and has no record of constituent engagement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.