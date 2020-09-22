Editor: The anti-American Marxist Democrats will persist in doing their damnedest. Nevertheless, their oath of office makes their socialist, communist, progressive ideologies, while serving in our government, unlawful, treasonous, subversive and punishable by death. Watch as they stoop to new idiotic and maniacal lows objecting to President Trump’s next Supreme Court nominee. We need steadfast, militant pro-American standards at every level of our government. If we fail to stand on the highest foundations of integrity and common sense and the Constitution, our nation will surely fall.
David Lynn
Yuma
