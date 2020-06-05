Editor: Consider the demonstrable difference between how the patriotic pro-Americans protested against the Governor in Michigan and how the mindless anti-American thugs are rioting across our nation.
The pro-Americans were passionate, and even armed to the teeth, yet they were civil and respectful. There was no looting. They didn’t destroy buildings, throw bricks or injure anyone. They were actually able to provide a reasonable, articulate explanation for their discontent.
In stark contrast, these outrageous anti-American animals are reducing communities to ashes. They are forcing police and the National Guard to respond with tear gas and heavy riot gear.
What we are witnessing is an orchestrated, wide spread terrorist attack on American soil.
It is organized and financed by deep state anti-American syndicates of chaos. These pee-brained rent-a-mobs get their marching orders detailing when and where and how to attack.
However, these violent maniacs are merely the symptoms. They are not the disease. They are the disgusting fruit of decades and decades of leftist anti-American politics, news media, education and programming. They are the intended byproducts of the systemic breakdown of the core family unit.
Don’t be fooled. This craziness is not about the death of George Floyd. He was just a useful spark. The anti-Americans can never allow a crisis or an event to go to waste. This madness is a planned terrorist attack on America. We have national enemies entrenched within our midst. Every one of these cities is a Democrat Party infested city. Corrupt officials are all complicit in the progressive destruction of America. Why has this been so difficult to fix?
David Lynn
Yuma
