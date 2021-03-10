Editor: If someone boldly declares, “all lives matter” or “make America great again” or “babies should not be murdered” or “we need strong borders” or “I’m proud to be an American”, there is a militant anti-American group ready to attack them. Examine these statements. They contain no hatred or racism. In no way do they ignite fear or violence.
Tragically, there is an ever-expanding group that is so brainwashed and deceived that they cannot think or see straight. They feel threatened and outraged by the mere existence of genuine expressions of common sense, patriotism, love, unity or generosity emanating from anyone they view as an enemy.
Political correctness and groupthink are a foul, corrosive stench contaminating the fabric of society. The anti-American Marxists are rewriting history, redefining words and restricting the fundamentals of free speech. Pro-Americans must stand strong against this insidious culture of indoctrination hell bent on destroying our great Republic.
David Lynn
Yuma
