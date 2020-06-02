Editor: Passionate patriotism is not a part time job. Vigilant citizenship is not a hobby. Benjamin Franklin said “We have given you a Republic. It remains to be seen if you will be able to retain it.” The freedom of future generations depends upon what happens on our watch.
Patriots unite.
David Lynn
Yuma
(2) comments
WHAT HAS THE IMPEACHED PRESIDENT WROUGHT
As the impeached president of the United States calls out the military to attack American citizens it might prove interesting to look at what the 3.5 years of his reign of error have brought to our nation.
The impeached squatter in our White House has been responsible for:
1) Biggest stock market drop;
2) Highest national debt;
3) Most convicted team members;
4) Most pandemic infections in world history.
5) Use of military troops against citizens of the United States.
And we should also consider the following, the impeached, self-professed “law and order president” has –
Been fined for operating a fake charity (that he was forced to shut done).
Sued for operating a fake university (that he was forced to shut down).
Failed to pay his debts.
Accused of sexual abuse by more than two-dozen women.
Paid illegal “hush” money to a porn star.
Uses his public office for personal enrichment.
Pardoned a war criminal.
Attempted to bride foreign officials.
Refuses to comply with legal subpoenas.
Claims to be immune from prosecution.
Impeached for abuse of power and obstruction.
National security adviser found guilty.
Lawyer jailed.
Campaign manager jailed.
And while we’re at it I would like to propose the following action just for clarification -
Evangelicals keep comparing our impeached president to Jesus Christ.
Fair enough.
Nail him up.
If he comes back in three days, I’ll admit I was wrong. Evan
Yes, we patriots must rise up against the danger of an impeached president and his use of military force against American citizens.
