Editor: The anti-American Democrats and their global Marxist puppet masters have plans for corrupting this election and mail-in voting is an integral part of their scheme.
There is a huge difference between absentee ballots and massive mail-in voting.
America is at war. We must not fall into the enemy’s trap. Reject this attempt to hijack our nation.
Patriots unite.
David Lynn
Yuma
(1) comment
More of the trash from a Kool-Aid drinking Fox news viewer. HINT - FOX is not good for you or any living thing. Oregon, for decades, has had ONLY mail-in voting without a hint of fraud.
