Editor: On Dec. 9, the anti-American Marxist Democrats used their social media censors to drop the biggest bomb yet on free speech. If they manage to steal this election and hijack the country, the world will soon become like the movie “Hunger Games” and any patriots who survive will find themselves in the “12th District”. The war continues.
David Lynn
Yuma
(1) comment
David, thank you! Yes, it is a war. Seventy four million rightful voters aren't going to back down from this Democratic fraud. Power to the people!
