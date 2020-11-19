Editor: A large part of the swamp that must be drained is the corrupt Democrat machine that rigs and steals elections across this nation. President Trump has been working and planning to expose and dismantle these Marxist deep state criminals for years.
What we are experiencing now is akin to a massive sting operation whereby the cops knew about an enormous bank heist to take place on Nov. 3; the cops allowed the bank robbers to sneak into the bank; the cops watched the bank robbers rob the bank with hidden cameras; the cops marked the money the robbers took; the cops were ready to nab the robbers once the crime was committed; the cops present all the evidence to the attorneys; the attorneys present the evidence to a judge; the court convicts the bank robbers and puts them in prison; the stolen money is returned to the bank and the depleted accounts are restored in full.
Don’t panic. Relax and allow the draining to occur. The swamp creatures will be brought to justice.
David Lynn
Yuma
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.