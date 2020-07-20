Editor: Pro-Americans need a powerful new slogan and rallying cry to counter the anti-American, BLM, Marxist insanity. The Democrat Party and its global allies of evil are organizing and financing the destruction of our nation. 100% of elected Democrats, on every level of government, are complicit. 100% of Democrats must be removed and held accountable for their subversion.
The phrase “Vote Dem Out” should sweep across America on shirts, hats, bumper stickers, signs, face masks, flags, etc.
Companies that manufacture and distribute such merchandise should run with this idea and saturate the marketplace with this slogan.
Patriots could then proudly, passionately and unapologetically display this decree at their homes, at their businesses and on their person during all activities to constantly emphasize their steadfast resolve to never again allow a Democrat to contaminate a position of authority.
David Lynn
Yuma
(3) comments
David, thank you for your thoughts. Yes, we are going to vote Democrats out.
David Lynn, you win first prize for the most absurd yet hysterically funny post so far! You haven't by chance trade marked that slogan have you? Lol!
Resist, well said. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
