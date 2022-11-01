In May 2015 and July 2021, the British medical journal The Lancet published studies that analyzed millions of deaths in numerous countries over recent decades and found that cooler temperatures killed nine times (July 2021 study) to seventeen times (May 2015 study) more people than warmer temperatures.

The upshot is that rather than being the “existential threat” that Joe Biden claims, the planet’s slight warming (1.01 degrees Celsius on average since 1880, as calculated by NASA) has been saving millions of lives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.