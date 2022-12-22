Editor: I am alarmed by the amount of hate that is projected in today’s political discourse.
It was ramping up when President Obama was in office, but when President Trump came on the scene in 2016 it went through the roof, because Trump was the No. 1 offender, calling all of his opponents derogatory and childish names, blaming all his failures on others, and calling the Democrats communists and every other name he could think of.
John McCain set a good example for us to follow by showing respect to political opponents and reaching out to them to collaborate on the things that they could work on together.
This is the Christian way. Showing hate, not respecting your opponents and calling names is not the Christian way.
Mike Pence has shown himself to be a true Christian, and Trump has shown, by his words and actions, that he is not a Christian. Trump turned his supporters on Pence on Jan. 6, and did not call them off while they were hunting him with intent to kill him.
Trump has also shown himself to be concerned only with himself, and has the worst character of any president in U.S. history, and yet many evangelicals support him, which reflects very poorly on Christ and his followers.
Fellow evangelicals, please spread Christ and love — not Trump and hate.
