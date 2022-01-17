Editor: I would like to thank the lady in the Escalade that let the people who cut in front of me at the drive-thru know that they were totally “out of line.” The Escalade was waiting to move up in the line but parked back to allow traffic to pass through. I pulled up alongside (two-lane drive-thru) allowing traffic to cross also. Low and behold a minivan pulls up in the cross traffic lane waits for a few minutes and proceeded to pull in line in front of me. I’m livid at this time but patient. The lady in the Escalade then moves up as her line moves. She then rolls down her window to let the minivan know that they are being total idiots. They do back out and get to the end of the line, several cars behind me. How rude or totally oblivious can some people are. Onions to people who live in their own little bubble, disregarding common courtesy. They are the ones that probably would block the cross traffic.
David Moore
Lake Havasu City
