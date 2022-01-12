Editor: Sometime later this year, the United States Supreme Court will issue an opinion which will greatly reduce or, more likely, effectively eliminate a woman’s constitutional right to privacy in reproductive medical care.
This will cause some women great hardship and expense. History tells us it will not result in many less abortions.
It will result in more unsafe abortions with more female deaths. The court will do this, at least in part, because it is endorsing the religious belief that a fetus is a complete human being at the moment of conception.
Many of us simply do not hold that belief and do not believe civil and criminal law should be made solely to conform to religious doctrine.
I hope many men, like me, will be willing to assist the pro choice movement in any manner they think we can help. I do find it ironic that many Republican leaders (Ducey, Ward, Borrelli, DeSantos, Trump, etc) have adopted the view of “My body; my choice” since the onset of the Covid pandemic. Maybe they think that only applies to certain people.
In line with what I have said before: You and I know many strong, moral, substantial women some of whom have had to come to the conclusion that termination of a pregnancy was the appropriate course of action for them.
These women have contributed much to our nation, states and communities as well as to their families. That we do not know which particular women have made that choice is because it simply is none of our business.
It is also none of the business of John Roberts and the members of the Court.
David Tunnell
Lake Havasu City
