Editor: Politics can invoke contentious debate which can be healthy in a democracy. Sadly, during our last Presidential election, politics tragically erupted into violence as witnessed during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Being disappointed if our favored candidate losses an election, is understandable. However, that should never spill over to disrespecting the US American flag, and the democracy it symbolizes. Unfortunately, that has happened in Havasu as seen on American flag poles and vehicles around town.
A search on USA.gov or military.com, covers the rules for flying, displaying, and proper disposal of the US flag. Below are a few excerpts:
1.) “The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.” F—-K Biden flags, Let’s Go Brandon flags, Trump 2020 or 2024, and Don’t Blame Me I Voted for Trump should never be flown below the US American Flag.
2.) “The flag should not be draped over the hood, top, sides, or back of a vehicle. When the flag is displayed on a motorcar, the staff shall be fixed firmly to the chassis or clamped to the right fender.”
3.) “No other flag or pennant should be placed above, or if on the same level, to the right of the United States of America flag.”
4.) “The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.” This threshold is not met if a candidate losses an election.
Any of the above flag non-compliances is dishonorable to our core Democratic principals, to the soldiers who gave their life defending those principals, and is just plain tacky. If you want to exercise your Freedom of Speech, please separate your sentiments from the American flag.
Deb Porer
Lake Havasu City
