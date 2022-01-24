Editor: Politics can invoke contentious debate which can be healthy in a democracy. Sadly, during our last Presidential election, politics tragically erupted into violence as witnessed during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Being disappointed if our favored candidate losses an election, is understandable. However, that should never spill over to disrespecting the US American flag, and the democracy it symbolizes. Unfortunately, that has happened in Havasu as seen on American flag poles and vehicles around town.
A search on USA.gov or military.com, covers the rules for flying, displaying, and proper disposal of the US flag. Below are a few excerpts:
1.) “The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise.” F—-K Biden flags, Let’s Go Brandon flags, Trump 2020 or 2024, and Don’t Blame Me I Voted for Trump should never be flown below the US American Flag.
2.) “The flag should not be draped over the hood, top, sides, or back of a vehicle. When the flag is displayed on a motorcar, the staff shall be fixed firmly to the chassis or clamped to the right fender.”
3.) “No other flag or pennant should be placed above, or if on the same level, to the right of the United States of America flag.”
4.) “The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.” This threshold is not met if a candidate losses an election.
Any of the above flag non-compliances is dishonorable to our core Democratic principals, to the soldiers who gave their life defending those principals, and is just plain tacky. If you want to exercise your Freedom of Speech, please separate your sentiments from the American flag.
Deb Porter
Lake Havasu City
Are you a Democrat? Democrats want to change the Constitution to suit their own agenda. And now you want to change the rules/guidelines for American flags. Because, I guess, you’re a Democrat and a “Karen.”
Get a grip. Just because you don't like Conservatives expressing their concern over a president with little to no cognitive reasoning and respect a president that said, "America First," doesn't give you the right to change the rules
Is this a satire article from the Onion? The party of flag burning, flag stomping, kneeling during our National Anthem, rioting, looting, burning, and countless other attempts to "fundamentally transform" the United States of America is now trying to give lessons on flags and respect... Bwahahahahahah, can't make this stuff up...!!!
Never flown below? F—-K Biden flags, Let’s Go Brandon flags, Trump 2020 or 2024, and Don’t Blame Me I Voted for Trump should never be flown below the US American Flag.
I think you meant "Above" the American Flag. You should never fly any flag over the US.
Not on the same flagpole.
Sadly disrespect for our nation's flag has become the norm for Republicans and also sadly those "rules" are just that. No way to punish those who disrespect what millions of Americans fought for.
Deb, maybe in your next letter you can cover the rioters that like to burn "our" flag, along with buildings displaying the American flag. You know, the BLM and Antifa supporters that put it on the ground, on purpose, just to burn it. Just a thought and thank you in advance.
So you admit that the flags are just as bad as the rioters bad behavior? I agree!
Sandan is correct, flying these disgusting flags anywhere is no better than the crap the rioters pulled during their rioting!
