The nation got an insight Wednesday night into what Floridians already suspected — that Gov. Ron DeSantis ousted two Democratic prosecutors, turned schools into culture-war battlegrounds and purposefully underplayed the state’s response to COVID to create bragging rights for his own political ambitions.
That is a logical inference from his frequent boasts during the first Republican presidential debate.
But the debate was light on what voters need most to hear: Why Donald Trump should not be president again. Of the eight candidates on stage, only two — Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson — had the fortitude to declare Trump unfit.
The most important takeaway is that none of the eight candidates made their case for taking the spotlight away from Donald Trump — even in Trump’s absence. That’s a sad disservice to those GOP voters who tuned in Wednesday night, hoping a clear alternative would emerge from Trump’s long and sooty shadow.
Republicans deserved better, and future debates should deliver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.