Editor: It saddens me to observe how our government has been able to create a nation of psychosis that I’m able to observe this in my lifetime! First of all, this is not to be directed to any one political party or to blame any one person. They’re all at fault here, including ourselves for being such a gullible species. This seems to be a country no longer founded on freedom “of” and “for” the people of America!
It saddens me to watch nightly news media of a sobbing mother holding her slain child for being in the wrong place and wrong time, sometimes they’ve been in the right place and been killed! A police officer killed, her 2-month old daughter never to know her mother? Is this all just collateral damage? Our country is now considered to be one of the deadliest countries in the world. The Venezuelan president remarked the city of Detroit is deadlier than his whole country. Our government has failed this country on so many levels! It saddens me to watch our tax dollars being spent on or given to every other nation except ours!
Why do we “fix” other countries first? Why can’t we “fix” our country first? Then if any funds are leftover, we can be the charitable nation we’ve always been!
Debbie Fordor
Lake Havasu City
