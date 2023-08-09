Editor: This is what I see since Biden was elected and what he has accomplished: Open borders where millions of illegals are burdening our cities. Inflation; everything costs more. We’re spending more money on foreign countries while our towns are collapsing. Crime is out of control and there are no consequences for criminals. Homelessness is growing, gas prices are going up. We are spending millions on climate change projects with no results. Taxes are going up. Digital money is being pushed on us. Once they control our money, we lose our freedoms. Credit card debt is at $1 trillion.
The Biden family is corrupt and are selling out our country for his family’s benefits. This is now proven true by bank statements, emails, texts, and witnesses. He doesn’t put the citizens of our country first, he’s destroying the middle class and fundamentally changing America.
(8) comments
Lets see on one side we have a guy associated with 20 felons, twice impeached, guilty of sexual assault, 74 current felony charges, on the other side no indictments, no loss sexual assault cases, no investigations into his taxes and has never praised putin.
Hey Ol' Fred... You forgot to Scream... But, what about TRUMPPPP!!!! first.
I so miss my favorite Bidiot "BigBob"!
I know you guys are trying your best to fill in!
Can one of you guys please explain to me as to why Hunter was affiliated with and on the Board of these Companies?
Credit Card Companies? Railroad Companies? Ukrainian companies? Russian companies? Chinese companies? etc. Or any other country, or company I've missed.
His resume has to be so impressive and extensive!
And Then we can start with Jimmy and Frankie's accomplishments throughout the years.
Housing Contractors, International real estate moguls, Solar and wind experts, Man, the list just goes on! Such an accomplished family!
Next week you guys (HG & MC) can delve into the Kid and Grandkid's accomplishments in the workforce.
Duh! because Hunter’s the son of a high profile American politician. Why were all those oil investors willing to give millions of dollars to George W. Bush when his dad was VP or President even though he had a string of failed business ventures to his credit. I don’t recall Republicans being concerned, outraged or upset when Trump appointed Jared Kushner and Ivanka to his administration with offices just down the hall from the Oval Office, paid them a govt salary and staff and gave them “portfolios” where they could make billions in deals on the side. Kushner and his family trading citizenship for money to the Chinese, getting billions of dollars from the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Jared even provided classified, top secret info to the Saudis ahead of MBS’ purge. This was all done under Trump with his blessing but not a bit of concern about that. Oh, no.
Duh! What?
With all those "High Profile, High Paying Jobs" you'd think he would have a little more to show for it!
Don't you think?
You'd at least think he'd lose the red backpack. Maybe invest in a nice leather briefcase or satchel.
Hey... At least his dad owns 3-4 houses, rumor has it a couple are on the beach.
Oh yeah... and a Corvette!!
That must have been some strategic investing in and on a Senator and V.P. salary.
I had a Corvette once, a Black 1969 4-speed! I sold it to a collector in Japan.
I really miss it!
Moment of truth for Deborah — “But the 141-page transcript also includes multiple occasions in which Archer, who founded Rosemont Seneca Partners with Hunter Biden, testified in definitive terms that Hunter Biden was not able to influence his father’s actions or policy decisions and that “nothing of material” was ever discussed with Joe Biden during his frequent communications with his son. Hunter Biden never asked his father to take official actions on behalf of his son’s business partners, Archer testified. And Archer also disputed claims being pushed by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R- Ky.) and Republican lawmakers that Biden had accepted a bribe from a foreign national while he served as vice president under Barack Obama in exchange for a desired policy outcome.” While Hunter Biden, an adult solely responsible for his actions, may be corrupt, there is absolutely no proof that Joe Biden or the “Biden Family” as a whole are corrupt.
Deborah Biden is an Obama flunky that was put in power because Obama couldn't run again. Obama's hates this country and will not be satisfied until we are a 3rd. world s-=t hole. He is part of the radicals that control Biden so they can fulfill their agenda. Everything that comes out of this sham administration has been bad for America and we'd better wake up or there won't be any hope for our country.
RP aka DA - You, Deborah and others like you are the real threat to our democracy and country. With all the evidence we’ve seen and heard so far you’ve still supporting the orange loser and tearing the Republican Party apart. Keep up the good work cowboy!
