Editor: You didn’t care when the IRS targeted the Tea Party. It was good, you say. You didn’t care the FBI let your party pay and create the Russian hoax; it was Trump. You didn’t care the DNC FBI spied and sent good men to jail. It was justified to you. You didn’t care Big Tech and the media lied to you and cheated to get basement Biden in office. Hunter’s Laptop. It made your side win. Now we have no energy independence, we have open borders, we have inflation, we have high crime. Now you raid President Trump’s home. You got what you wanted; We all will live with this horrible country that is the Democrat’s dream. You made it and didn’t care who you lied to and cheated, hurt, humiliated and hated. This corruption will end when the people who voted for it feel the pain of their choices. Karma will come.
Deborah Courtney
