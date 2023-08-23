Editor: I have been reading about our county being $18.5 million in debt.
They are talking about a sales tax or raising property Taxes, I know costs have gone up and honestly, I do not mind paying for the services we receive. I am wondering what does the sheriff’s plane cost to operate?
What is the criteria to use that plane? I found it disturbing to see that six elected officials who are campaigning for re-election flew to a county meeting in the beaver dam Littlefield area this past week at county expense.
The county assessor, county recorder, treasurer, a county supervisor and the county sheriff.
All flew to this meeting on our dime. You cannot tell me they were not campaigning while there. Don’t raise my taxes while wasting tax dollars on such luxury ever heard of zoom ?
That is what us common taxpayers use instead of expensive travel. We are not stupid, this was a slap in the face. Remember this on election day?
County travel expenses are public record. Maybe a reporter could follow up on these expenses...
Haven't you noticed, as I have, that the "reporters" here do not do follow up stories often at all. There is very little in the way of investigative journalism from TNH when it comes to local politics. I wish that we had better reporting in several areas sometimes.
Call me an optimist, but I think if they did look into the county's travel reimbursements/expenses - including the Sherriff's office, they would have plenty to report back to the readers and open some eyes...
