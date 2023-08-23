Editor: I have been reading about our county being $18.5 million in debt.

They are talking about a sales tax or raising property Taxes, I know costs have gone up and honestly, I do not mind paying for the services we receive. I am wondering what does the sheriff’s plane cost to operate?

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

County travel expenses are public record. Maybe a reporter could follow up on these expenses...

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Haven't you noticed, as I have, that the "reporters" here do not do follow up stories often at all. There is very little in the way of investigative journalism from TNH when it comes to local politics. I wish that we had better reporting in several areas sometimes.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Call me an optimist, but I think if they did look into the county's travel reimbursements/expenses - including the Sherriff's office, they would have plenty to report back to the readers and open some eyes...

