Editor: Biden got elected because he wanted open borders. Millions of illegal immigrants are here and more are coming. Biden shut down our energy independence so he can have electric cars. Biden got elected to collude with big tech and media to control you. Biden got elected to give you free school loans, free health care, housing and food. Biden got elected to give other countries money to save the planet,while American citizens are dying from fentanyl poisoning coming from China. Biden got elected by cheating and lying to us. Trump never took a paycheck. He closed the borders. We were energy independent. He fixed the economy. He never started one war and did it for the American citizens. Tell me Democrats, is it really what you want? We can’t find any solutions if the real truth is not known. We are losing our country because we are being driven away from the Constitution and our freedoms. Only conservatives are being shut down — for now.
Deborah Courtney
