Editor: You see an Oathkeeper go to jail. You feel now Republicans will come to your truth. Did you not see the videos of these people? Walking the halls with police escorts. The media and Democrats lied to us. It was bad, but not like the George Floyd’s summer of love riots. I see open borders, drugs killing our teens, CRT lessons of hate oppression, division being taught to our children. Teachers telling children it’s OK to lie to their parents and mutilate their bodies.
I see the FBI, DOJ and IRS destroy Republicans because of their opinions are different and ruining their lives. I see Biden constantly attacking MAGA Republicans to divide this country. I see the Biden family get very rich making corrupt deals with corrupt countries to enrich themselves, yet the Democrats impeached Trump over a phone call. This country is losing its freedoms.
Deborah I share your pain. I to am sick to my stomach to see our country torn apart by these traitorous people in power today. The demorats are hell bent on making this a one party nation with them in charge. The open border crises is by design to allow all these invaders in and to make them demorat voters. Why the good people and I think there are some good people on the left can agree with their parties agenda is beyond me. The conservatives are attacked everyday by the left with the help of the FBI and DOJ. I feel a day of reckoning is approaching and the conservatives will say enough is enough. Our government is so corrupt and it stinks to high heaven. Biden is a habitual liar and one of the biggest lies he told is that he was going to be a uniter. There are still political prisoners in a DC jail that haven't been charged or afforded bail. But thousands of BLM and Antifa criminals burned, looted and killed that were never charged with a crime. Even Camel toes Harris set up a bail fund for those criminals during the GF riots. We have a sick two tiered Justice system that only targets certain people who won't play by their rules. Biden and his son have run a criminal enterprise for years and he has sold our country out for his own gain, but like you said Trump was impeached for making a phone call.
