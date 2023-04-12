Editor: To the letter writers of Friday’s paper, I will answer your question. President Trump had a plan to get out of Afghanistan but he had conditions and goals that the Taliban had to follow. The Taliban did not and therefore the withdrawal didn’t happen. That’s what a leader does. He does not go in, screw it up with no plan as Biden has done, which killed innocent people. Why Trump, you ask? Because Trump is a leader. Biden never had a real job, doesn’t know how to make a decision. Using our economy, our country, as a ATM for his family. He has never accomplished anything meaningful in his life, doesn’t talk about citizens, he only divides them into groups which he can use for political reasons. You all want Trump in jail because the media and Democrats hate him. He is the first line of defense to keep America great, and when he is gone Democrats will go for us next. Joe Biden is the worst president in my lifetime. You will see I’m right if your dream of jailing Trump happens. How’s your life under Biden’s policies of no borders, no energy independence, high inflation, small businesses closing? Do some reading instead of watching TV; pick up a book about Trump and Biden see for yourself who is a better leader. Stop being sheep.
Deborah Courtney
