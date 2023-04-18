Editor: Reading letters to the editor from conservatives often make the claim that the liberals “hate” Trump. I think it’s safe to say the hate goes both directions as evidenced by the “F. . . . Biden”flags, “Let’s Go Brandon” flags which mean the same thing, and recently, I have observed decals with Biden’s face and the caption “Does this ass make my truck look fat?” Maybe hate filled Trump flags and decals exist, but I have not seen any in town. What bothers me is the lack of tolerance.
We all need to take a step back and observe the bigger picture. If we resort to name calling and labeling one party as all wrong and the other party can do no wrong, we are chipping away at our Democracy. Who needs an external enemy when we are imploding from the inside. Marjorie Taylor Green a Republican Representative from the state of Georgia actually went on record for a “National divorce” between liberal and conservative States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.