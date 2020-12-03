Editor: With over 11 million people contracting Covid 19 and the country fast approaching a quarter of a million people who have died, I am stumped that there continues to be those who object to wearing a mask.
I am puzzled that science is disregarded over the declaration that masks are an infringement of “rights.” The right to die? The right to infect and potentially kill others?
Not sure why mask wearing was elevated to an erroneous burden on one’s rights. It is a temporary partial clothing measure which will end when the pandemic is no longer a threat.
Unlike other health laws that are far more restrictive. For example, the data clearly verified that seat belts save lives, and every State has seat belt laws with fines for non-compliance. Science has also verified that second hand smoke is harmful to others resulting in bans on smoking in most public places. We have clothing laws because nakedness is not just a decency issue but a health issue. “No shirt, no shoes no service” is a commonly posted sign in business windows. None of those laws have resulted in the uproar and lack of compliance that mask wearing has created. The slogan “click it or ticket” was helpful in getting the public’s attention and compliance. Here is one for mask wearing - “Mask it or Casket.”
Remember each person’s rights end where the other person’s begin. Right now that is 6 feet apart and wearing a mask. Please practice compassion. Instead of feeling put upon, we could choose to adopt an attitude of fun. “Does this mask make my face look fat?”
Deborah Porter
Lake Havasu City
