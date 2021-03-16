Editor: Negative rhetoric has reached epic proportions in politics creating a divided United States to the glee of our enemies, and the attempted insurrection at our capitol. Our intelligence has verified that Russia is one actor who has actively and successfully infiltrated social media with disinformation. Who needs an invading army when the people of a country implode and fight amongst themselves? We would not be the first Democracy to crumble related to false propaganda (Germany). Now more than ever, all of us have a responsibility to seek the facts and have a dialogue that does not denigrate or presume to know the other person’s motives. For a successful Democracy to thrive, multiple ideas and creative thinking needs to occur with compromise the goal. I find it concerning when folks assign negative labels to only one party. While it is true both parties have extremists in their ranks, those minorities do not represent the entire party. I do not believe all Republicans are white nationalists, holocaust deniers, QAnon followers, Oath Keepers, and Proud Boys even though they were prominent at the Jan. 6 capital siege. I also do not believe all Democrats are socialists or communists. As long as we hold tight to those beliefs, we will never be able to come together to solve today’s problems.
Letters to the editor have a far greater impact on influencing my thoughts when they are based on factual evidence and not filled with labels and accusations that typically originate from vocal party pundits fanning discourse. We must be willing to be tolerant of opposing views. If one only believes one party should hold power, we have traded democracy for an autocratic government. If our Democracy is to succeed, it requires respectful discussion based on factual evidence and compromise.
Deborah Porter
Lake Havasu City
