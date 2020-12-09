Editor: Mr. Charles Kotan took issue with my letter to the editor in which I stated wearing a mask and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing is important to reducing the spread of covid-19. I always like to ask myself the question “Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?” before deciding whether to respond or act.
However, knowing that I am unlikely to sway Mr. Kotan’s or like minded opinions, I can’t seem to resist offering a little more information.
I do not claim to be a medical or epidemiologist expert, but I am willing to research and listen to those who are experts in those fields. Per the Center for Disease Control’s website, the following guidelines are given: “Social distancing, also called ‘physical distancing,’ means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household. To practice social or physical distancing, stay at least 6 feet from other people who are not from your household in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Social distancing should be practiced in combination with other everyday preventive actions to reduce the spread of covid-19, including wearing masks.”
The paragraph goes on to talk about other preventive measures, such as, not touching your face and the importance of washing your hands. If you choose to believe the CDC website, one should maintain social distance “AND” wear a mask.
Mr. Kotan I feel your covid-19 fatigue. We have been at this for almost a year since the first US case was reported. It is the reason I will be one of the first in line for the vaccine. I appreciate that you wear a mask Mr. Kotan, especially, since you noted that you are at greater risk. I wish you continued good health in these challenging times.
Deborah Porter
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.