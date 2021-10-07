Editor: Why is everything these days considered “political correctness?” Time has come for changes. The “Smoki People” were not a “people,” as in Native American people. They were a nice organization of white businessmen, and later women, with good intentions, who came together in 1921 to raise money to save the rodeo, and they were successful. Their last performance was in 1990.
During their long tenure they performed sacred Hopi dance rituals, which by federal law, was illegal for the Hopi “people” to be seen performing in public, which was their sacred right to perform; a law wasn’t passed until 1975 allowing them to do so. The good that came from it, besides entertaining the crowd and saving the rodeo, was that in 1932 they built the “pueblo” building next to the museum, and it is still used today.
The museum was formally named “Smoki Museum,” which was built in 1935 by the Civilian Conservation Corp (CCC). Currently, the mission of the Museum of Indigenous People (its new name) is to instill understanding and respect for the indigenous cultures of the southwest.
Some really like the change and some, did not. However, it is a part of history and always will be. I believe it’s important to educate the public, and particularly young people regarding history. “Smoki” red face will not be returning, as “black face” won’t, they are relics of days gone by. Nothing mysterious in that!
Debra Andrews
Prescott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.