Editor: My brother was tragically killed on Daytona Avenue in 1986. Whether it’s yesterday or tomorrow I think of Dan. While alive he was a spirit that was bright and alive.
Anyone who encounter him knows what I am talking about. Though taken away at age 18 he had already established a legacy. Through his legacy we raise our kids, we live, we breathe. When you lose a brother, a sister while you yourself are developing the purpose becomes greater.
You are either remembered because of the loss, or you are recreating a new person. Either way you are letting go a part of yourself for the memory of what you have lost.
When the Grabowskis lost Dan on Nov. 28, 1986, we lost a part of who we were. Don lost his twin, Tim, Mike, Deana and Debera lost a brother, a friend and a brother. To lose a twin, to lose a brother, to lose a friend, all very sad and tragic but what keeps the Grabowskis going? It is the sense of family, sense of unity. That will never change.
Our family home on Smoketree is still there, parents still married after 56 years, siblings still loving and caring for one another. We wish all a happy thanksgiving and Dan we miss you after 35 years much love and miss you tons!
Debra Gregg
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.