Good morning! There’s another patriotic event on the horizon. The Lake Havasu Detachment 757 of the Marine Corps League has announced it will honor the 13 servicemen killed during the military’s withdrawal last year from Afghanistan.
A paver, shown at right, was dedicated on the Havasu Memorial Walkway along the Bridgewater Channel.
The Memorial Walkway is an ongoing effort to highlight heroes and patriotic people in this community.
The re-dedication ceremonyhonoring “The 13” will occur on the anniversary of their deaths in the Kabul Airport Attack on Aug. 26, 2021.
The ceremony will feature a color guard and honor guard presentation, and is spearheaded by Randy Kozak.
It’s at 8:30 a.m. at the Memorial Walkway paver dedicated to the 13 servicemen.
