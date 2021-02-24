Editor: This is concerning The Herald’s Feb. 22 editorial: “Why Wasn’t Embry Health Clinics Offered Assistance on the Paperwork side?”
The editorial was inaccurate and misleading and came to false conclusions. The county would be remiss to not address the statements and conclusions that were addressed to the public by The Herald.
Mohave County Department of Public Health has been integrally involved in working with Embry and Arizona Department of Health Services to resolve the data entry issue, including troubleshooting the problem, assisting with data entry, and facilitating meetings to discuss progress. A team from the health department reviewed over 3,000 records and entered approximately 600 of those records over several days, including an entire weekend, into the State’s immunization database, the Arizona State Immunization Information System (ASIIS). It’s important to note that the Embry data issues were not limited to Mohave County. This was a statewide problem that needed a statewide solution.
Over 80% of patient records were entered into the Embry electronic health record system, Athena, by Embry staff prior to the team arriving. The electronic health record system was not communicating with ASIIS, which made these records irretrievable to the MCDPH team. While data entry assistance was provided, the nature of this problem prevented public health from entering all data into the ASIIS system. Embry Health then had to work closely with ADHS to resolve the issue before moving forward with further vaccinations.
Additionally, healthcare providers who would like to administer covid-19 vaccines must complete the ADHS Pandemic Provider Onboarding survey forms and receive approval from ADHS to be eligible to receive vaccines. The Mohave County Department of Public Health does not have additional agreements or contracts with providers who have completed this process.
Every provider is a valuable asset in our county, and we provide every level of support possible to address issues when they arise, and ensure they have the resources needed to vaccinate our residents.
Hopefully, my comments here provide a better understanding for all concerned. The county’s desire is in sync with our vaccination providers. Both want to get as many shots in the arms as quickly as possible to our residents. It must be done to meet all the requirements necessary. We have a difficult task in difficult times. Our goal is well known. We are getting there.
Denise Burley
Mohave County Health Director
