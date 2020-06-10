Editor: In reference to the Tuesday news article headlined “the cost of free speech.” This is a very informative article, however I wonder where such focus was on the security required for the Memorial Day/Trump boat parade? Are the citizens of Lake Havasu City not entitled to know both sides? I ask because I am relatively certain some are going to bemoan the expenditure.
Denise King
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.