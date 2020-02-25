Editor: This is in response to Michael Pacer’s letter of Feb. 23. Your letter is completely devoid of facts. If you would do some research maybe you wouldn’t have made the statements in your letter to the editor. Maybe you did research this and decided to perpetrate the lies for your own purpose. It took me about 5 minutes to debunk the content of your letter. Why would the Democrats admit they are wrong and agree with you? If they did you both would be wrong. I am also disappointed in this paper for publishing miss information such as this. A little fact checking is all it takes to make sure we are not misinformed?
Dennis Callaghan
Lake Havasu City
Facts are anathema to Republiscums.
