Editor:In answer to Kurt Krueger’s letter (just a little truth) There is very little truth. I don’t know where you get your statistics. Seems that everyone, in trying to prove covid isn’t all that bad has different numbers to throw around. The fact is that, as of now, more than 220,000 have succumbed as the direct result of covid. I think the nunber may be higher than reported. The reason is people die of no known cause and are not regularly tested. Many people have underlying conditions and have a long productive life ahead of them. The condition is managed they are living a normal life. When these people contract covid it can and does exasperate these conditions causing their death. They did, in fact, die as a result of covid. If the virus was non existent most of these people would still be alive. As far as your conspiracy theory involving the CDC Medicare billing etc. it’s garbage. Yes, masks will not stop the virus but they have been proven to be highly effective as proven in the rate of infections decreasing greatly when a high percentage of masks are in use then the opposite when mask use is relaxed. A mask is not a false sense of security, it is a fact that they are highly effective. I fail to believe those with underlying conditions don’t die of covid but the underlying condition. I believe a great percentage of the population has some underlying condition. I have a few and am reasonably healthy. Covid could change that at any time.
Dennis Callaghan
Lake Havasu City
And now Dennis we will wait on the usual suspects to attack and insult you. Oh wait, maybe not, with luck most of them will be at the gene-pool-cleansing rally in Bullhead.
