Editor: As we approach the Christmas holiday, I’m reminded of a time when I suffered from holiday depression. Christmas was not an enjoyable time for me during those years. As a child growing up in Nebraska, receiving gifts from mom and dad was always something I looked forward to. But then there was the other side of Christmas I didn’t enjoy. That was the difficulty my mother has being with my father’s family on Christmas day.
It seemed every year my mother would go home in tears. My mother has an inferiority complex my dad’s family knowingly and unknowingly promoted.
As the holiday approached, depression would fall upon our household and would not life until after the first of January. Both my sisters and I would feel what my mother felt. Dad was easy-going and didn’t feel much depression although he tried to help mom during her mood-swings.
For years I dealt with Christmas depression-long after becoming an adult-long after getting married-and long after being ordained into the Christian ministry. The problems my mother faced during my adolescent years stuck deep into my craw and would not let go. My bad feelings towards dad’s family caused bitterness that hung on in my heart for years.
It wasn’t until some years later that I was able to face my feelings, repent of my bitterness and forgive all I felt has hurt my mother. I didn’t find it to be an easy task. It took deep examination on my part. It’s too bad I waited so many Christmas holidays not enjoying time with family and friends. Christmas depression is not uncommon. Some people suffer during this time of year because of the death of a loved one-especially if it happened during this season of the year. Or it could be due to a divorce. The biggest cause of depression is loneliness.
I’m certainly not an expert on Christmas depression, but I do believe that Jesus came to bring peace and joy to our hearts in spite of the trials and heartaches we’ve endured over the years. I do know that sinking into self-pity does not bring the peace and the joy Jesus promises.
In Matthew 1:23 it’s recorded: “The virgin will be with child and will give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel – which means, “God with us.” Just remember, whatever situation you are in or how you feel this time of year, Jesus is God with us. It is he who walks with us, cares for us and delivers us though our times of depression. May God bless us all!
Dennis H. Davenport
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.