Editor: Every year at this time, we face either dread or excitement about the coming of a new year. But this year appears to possess more dread than excitement.
Last year had promise and excitement in the beginning. An election would be held and new candidates would one considered for the various offices. The economy was doing good. Life would go on as usual.
Then something called covid-19 hit out of the blue and the lives of many were put on hold or completely curtailed. Businesses, schools and churches were closed while new rules were put in place. People needed to wear masks, submit to social distancing, told not to travel and to stay away from family and friends. Worst of all, thousands of people were dying from this horrible disease.
What about the year – 2021? The riot in our nation’s capital has not helped the outlook of many people. Our country faces problems abroad and turmoil at home.
It all seems hopeless, but it’s not! How can I say that? First of all, I can say that because in my heart, I know that God is ultimately in control – even when mankind is not.
Second of all, God, though his word, God gives me strength and peace which leads to have hope for the future.
Jesus said, “Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. Sufficient for the day is its own trouble,” Matthew 6:34.
The apostle Paul wrote, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus,” Philippians 4:6-7
You and I may face trials this year. On the other hand, we may enjoy some good times as well. Regardless, God will be with us every second of this year. Trust him to give you the hope to face every challenge in your life. May God bless us all!
Dennis H. Davenport
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Which God would that be? No need to answer, we all know who you mean.
Fortunately President Biden - the president elected by the American people - is extremely busy giving every American hope for a better nation despite Republicans fighting him at every turn.
And refreshingly President Biden has not cost the taxpayers a dime for playing golf.
