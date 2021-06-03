Editor: In response to Michael Pacer’s letter titled “Cheaters never Prosper” that published in the News-Herald on May 27: OK, I understand — you’re still fuming because your guy lost the election. But at this point, clinging to the “Big lie” is an exercise in self-deception, self-delusion, and sheer self-indulgence.
Denying reality or wishing it weren’t so will do nothing to make it not true.
Even when major far-right wing Republicans have conceded that Biden won the election and Trump lost — including the likes of Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Doug Ducey — you irrationally continue to be duped by Trump’s ruse.
Even before the election results came in, Trump laid the groundwork for the “Big Lie.”
He claimed that the only way Democrats could win would be if they cheated; a deliberate and strategic attempt to mislead the voting public.
Trump even filed a lawsuit claiming that so-called “illegals” voted at the 2021 polls. These deceptions went unverified and were thrown out by the courts of our land
Your protestations of a rigged election will continue to ring false. You can go along with all the snares and delusions of small-minded conspiracy theories.
But that’s not going to change the election results.
At what point do you give up on the “Big Lie”?
Trump will go to his grave claiming that he won the election with his epitaph reading, “We won!” And you will be right there with him forever ensnared in the machinations of Trumpism and in collusion with an unabashed and unashamed liar.
It seems the truth is far too nuanced, complex, and terrifying for you to accept.
Let me conclude with a quote by philosopher Martin Buber, “Mundus vult decipi: the world wants to be deceived.”
Dennis Pfeifer
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Our system of voting is carefully run by dedicated Americans from both parties based on prior established laws with checks and rechecks to protect each persons vote and to protect the ballots. I recommend people learn more about our government by participating and not just giving imagined scenarios to how voting works fed by their own consumption of disinformation. Based on law, courts across the country and at many levels agree that challenges to the 2020 Presidential Election provided no evidence of fraud and dismissed more than 60 challenges.
The results of the Ninja audit in Maricopa county will be challenged in court. Most of us already understand their purpose is to manufacture a dispute. There are many violations by Ninja regarding things like not protecting the chain of custody among other faulty practices used that didn't provide an appropriate audit trail which will result in courts denying their claimed results. It's just another con by the cult of republicans trying to cheat their way into power.
There are many people who are drinking Trump's koolaid, I'm sorry to say. Several participants in the Jan 6, insurrection have already sought counseling to bring themselves back to reality. Many more Americans need help with their delusional fantasy. Mental illness offers society challenges every day. The best way out of the darkness is by seeking help. Families will be grateful when you do. Rep. Paul Gosar's family is but one who has raised issues asking the public not to vote for him. Heed their warning.
We'll see who eats crow , Dennis. Arizona will flip for Trump and the dominos will begin to fall. Your letter prove every point in my letter. I suggest you start watching something other than Rachel Madcow. Try Mike Lindell's "Absolute Interference" and get some real facts. Nothing can stop what is coming so quit LYING to yourself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.