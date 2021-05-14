With the vaccine rollout well under way and hospitalizations declining, it’s time to put personal health choices back in the hands of citizens.
The government shouldn’t punish anyone or deny privileges for private, medical decisions. Rather, state and local governments should provide residents with information and access to the covid-19 vaccines instead of ultimatums.
A top concern surrounding vaccine passports is citizen privacy. Besides federal laws protect private medical information, some politicians have worries passport vendors might lose control over the sensitive data entrusted to them.
They point to the possibility of data breaches and cybersecurity as another reason the state shouldn’t be allowed to inquire about residents’ vaccination status.
A bill in Michigan would prohibit governments from “producing, issuing or providing an incentive for covid-19 vaccination passports.”
Lawmakers are right to stand up for personal liberty, but lawmakers must preserve the goal of letting businesses, institutions and individuals make the best choices for themselves as they seek a return to normalcy.
— Detroit News
