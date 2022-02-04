It’s hard to believe that two years into this pandemic, we’re having to repeat this: Schools must get kids back into the classroom. The continued disruptions have proven damaging to students and their families, and at this point, the learning gaps will be difficult to erase.
... The excuse this time is the omicron variant, but top health experts have maintained that schools have the tools they need to open safely — and a lot of money. Plus, the negative effects of keeping children out of schools — to both their academic and mental health — far outweigh the risks they may encounter in class.
Even Biden, who most of last year let teachers unions call the shots on keeping schools closed, has become an advocate for in-person learning. He points to the $140 billion in federal aid schools received last year for safety measures and testing. The White House has said 96% of schools are open as of this month, compared with less than 50% a year ago. That’s good progress.
Study after study has shown the negative effects of remote learning during covid, and that impact is most pronounced with students who were already behind.
And with more tools and money to keep kids and staff safe, schools have run out of excuses to keep children from the classroom.
— Detroit News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.