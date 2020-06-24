Editor’s note: Superintendent Diana Asseier says this column reflects her personal opinion, and it does not represent the opinion of Lake Havasu Unified School District or its board.
I recently became aware of a well-written letter posted on Facebook entitled, “Letter to Lake Havasu Unified School District on Incorporating Anti-Racism Education in Schools.” The letter points out that discriminatory practices are often “deeply rooted in stereotypes and misconceptions.” The letter implies that the education system is perhaps responsible for systemic racism, and that the education system is responsible for the solution through its practices and curricula.
While the letter is written by an individual graduate from 2012, she claims after conversations with many alumni that the education received from LHUSD did not adequately prepare them for the issues they are facing today. The letter continues with four requests directly quoted below:
1. Invite guest speakers to talk about current racism and diversity focusing on educating students on white privilege and what they can do to become better allies to the black community and other minority groups.
2. Provide more resources and extensive training and education for staff/faculty on diversity and inclusion.
3. Discuss racial issues at PTA meetings and how the Lake Havasu City community can help combat racism within our schools and systematic racism within our community.
4. Add anti-racism curricula to multiple classes such as economics, health, history, and English classes. Incorporate literature such as articles, books, documentaries, and podcasts “centered on anti-racism and racial justice” that help to foster safe in-class conversations about race, privilege, allyship, and justice.
Finally, the letter quotes the Mission of LHUSD, that it will “engage each student with a focus on scholarship, character, and humanity – so that all students may graduate with the academic and social skills necessary to become responsible citizens and contributing members of society,” and suggests that the only way for LHUSD to fulfill its mission is to follow the steps above.
In 2018-19, our governing board spent many hours defining our newly revised mission statement. Our board specifically defined the words scholarship, character, and humanity, as well as what our district means by academic and social skills necessary, and what it means by responsible citizen and contributing member of society. These very specific definitions can be found in our policy AD-E on our website. These definitions align with the almost universal understandings of right and wrong, character, and humanity that are reflected in the proverbs and stories from most cultures and religions- ancient to current.
That year, our board also spent many hours developing a curriculum philosophy that would very specifically lead us to the accomplishment of our mission. That philosophy is elaborated in our policy IA; however, part of it is worth quoting here:
Our curriculum features high academic standards so that students become critical thinkers* and problem solvers using knowledge, reason and logic.
*Critical thinkers have the ability to discern truth by analyzing competing truth claims and propaganda as well as problem solve by analyzing problems using the knowledge, information, and skills they have acquired.
Critical thinkers think in complex ways, develop original thoughts and arguments, are able to make distinctions, and are not subject to bias or influence; they are self-directing and decisive.
Education comes from the Latin verb educare, which means to rear, educate. In 1828, Webster’s dictionary defines educate as to bring up, as a child; to instruct; to instill…principles of arts, science, morals, religion and behavior. In 1979, Webster’s dictionary defines educate as to rear, educate; to develop mentally or morally, by instruction.
As our board developed and defined our LHUSD mission, they reflected on what it means to educate. Educating critical thinkers as defined above, does not include educating children in what to think- its focus is how to think. Moreover, how one thinks and analyzes, how one makes decisions on principles and behavior, are based in character and humanity.
Do we teach character and humanity by teaching children that because they have a label (that someone has assigned them), they are victims; or because they have a label, they are privileged?
Dr. Jordan Peterson has spoken eloquently about the hundreds of labels we assign to people in order to discriminate.
He speaks about how unfair it is for us to categorize people because of a group identity.
He said in a recent post, “When people originally started fighting against unfair discrimination… the initial idea was to eliminate the proclivity for people to be categorized according to their group identity, because that was interfering with everyone’s ability to view them as competent individuals.” He further goes on to explain that this original focus on humanity has “gotten flipped”, so that we have “started categorizing everyone according to their ethnic or sexual or racial identity and made that the canonical element of their being.” He talks about this as “mere simplification for the purpose of inciting divisiveness.”
In a speech entitled “Our Composite Nationality”, Frederick Douglas said, “I know of no rights of race superior to the rights of humanity.” In my opinion, we only harm our students and our community by teaching them what to think — that they are victims because of their “privilege” or “race”. Our role is to teach them character and humanity. Our role is to teach them to critically think about history and about what is happening in their world.
I am not saying that discrimination does not exist or that it is acceptable; our history abounds with examples. I am not saying that all adults in our system are free from bias; we are all human. However, until we teach our children and adults to think critically, they will believe what they have been raised to believe. They will believe what the media tells them to believe. The schools cannot replace the family’s role in a child’s upbringing.
The letter that inspired this article ends with a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr., who was a brilliant orator and preacher. I would offer two quotes from Dr. King that I believe are relevant to this discussion.
“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”
“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character — that is the goal of true education.”
I believe our role in education is continue to model the privilege of living in the freest county in the history of the world and teach about how people of all colors, religions, orientations have made us who we are- “E Plurbis Unum” — From Many One. LHUSD should continue to focus on our very specifically defined mission:
“Lake Havasu Unified School District No. 1 will engage each student with a focus on scholarship, character, and humanity — so that all students may graduate with the academic and social skills necessary to become responsible citizens and contributing members of society.”
Diana M. Asseier is superintendent of Lake Havasu Unified School District. She will retire at the end of this month after 42 years working in education.
