Editor: In the May 3 edition of Today’s News-Herald, Jim Rosensweet talked about our large federal grant money possibly being used to improve the roads. It’s so, so needed!
Also, when it comes to the latest attempt in getting a transit system in place (reported on the front page of the News-Herald on May 2), this seems to be a waste of time and money. The last two to three since I’ve lived here, nine years, have not worked. Great idea, but never getting the ridership needed to sustain itself. Sad.
I agree with both of of Jim Rosensweet’s ideas.
Diana Bridge
Lake Havasu City
