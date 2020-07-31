Editor: With all of the craziness in the world right now, it has come to my attention that seniors, especially those living alone, need a wellness check and a contact person so that one does not have to be lying dead for numerous days. I’ve known two cases of this happening in the past two weeks. It is so very sad. My contact and I are up early to walk our dogs! It’s a blessing.
Please try and find someone who can do this. The Senior Center use to do wellness calls, but I’m not sure if they still do, they still provide meals, along with “meals on wheels” and that is a blessing for seniors.
If you have medical issues, a medical alert device would be helpful and also having a Knox Box. Be safe, stay cool and blessings.
Diana Lee Bridge
Lake Havasu City
