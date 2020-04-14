Editor: In Tuesday’s paper, there was a nice article about the kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness, etc of the Lake Havasu City Hospitality Association. While I appreciate, applauded and give high fives, kudos and woohoos for the gesture of helping these people during the pandemic, I can’t understand why the safety-first awareness warnings aren’t be adhered to. No mask or gloves? This is for your safety and well-being, as well as for others.
What am I missing?
Take care, be safe.
Diana “Lee” Bridge
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.