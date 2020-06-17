Editor: I am absolutely appalled by the recent letter by Mary Ruth. The problem is definitely not the hiring of police officers. The problem is society and the lack of respect for others. The problem starts at home with no parenting and/or the lack of teaching to respect others.
I’ve been married to my husband for almost 37 years and for 31 years he was a police officer in Southern California. Never once have I ever seen him bully another person. Our son was also an officer, who we raised to be a good, honest and respectful human being. How dare you insult us by saying he was a thug and a bully!
I cannot believe the ignorance of your letter! Why don’t you pull yourself away from the CNN channel and go on a ride along or volunteer at the PD. Then you’ll see what kind of crap our police officers have to put up with, day in and day out, from the real thugs and bullies. Bad people do what they can do every time they get a chance. Our police officers are our hero,es for stepping in and protecting us from them.
Diane Corder
Lake Havasu City
