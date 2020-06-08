Editor: Regarding Saturday’s Black Lives Matter march/protest, I’m assuming it was to honor George Floyd. I’m curious. Since black lives matter, did I miss the marches and protests last year for the nine black officers who lost their lives at the hands of others? Are there any marches/protests planned for Indianapolis Metro Police Officer Breann Leath, a young 24-year-old black woman who was gunned down on April 9th of this year? Did I miss the black lives matter march/protest for the loss of her life and the fact that her 3-year-old son will now have to grow up without his mother? How about the lives of the other three black officers who lost their lives this year at the hands of others? Where was all the BLM uprising and support for the loss of their lives?
If black lives matter, why aren’t protesters in an uproar about all of the black on black murders that happened in May in Chicago? To the veteran carrying the sign saying, “I didn’t fight to watch them murdered in the streets,” did you go to Chicago with your sign and protest the murders in the streets there? Don’t those black lives matter? Why does it seem like black lives matter only when a white cop kills a black person?
Maybe some of you are just hypocrites, using this instance to show your hatred for our law enforcement officers, who put their lives on the line daily for you and our communities! You can hate them all you want, but I know who the bigger person will be when you need them.
To quote the Orchids and Onions from Sunday, “As long as we point out color or race we will always have racism and racists.’” All lives matter!
Diane Corder
Lake Havasu City
