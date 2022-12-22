Editor: Attorney General Brnovich should conduct an intensive and unbiased investigation into the lawlessness of two Cochise County supervisors who came close to disenfranchising the voters they were elected to represent. In a recent letter to his office, Secretary of State Hobbs spelled out the charges that should be addressed by law enforcement. If these potentially criminal infractions are not investigated and prosecuted (if warranted) in a timely manner, we should expect to see repetitions that make a mockery of our elections and threaten our democracy. It is important that the intransigence of Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd not be viewed merely as a one-off event, but as a dress rehearsal for planned disruptions of future elections throughout the country. No investigation will be complete without identifying the source of the money used to pay the BOS legal fees and the identity/identities of the individual(s) encouraging criminal behavior. If we are ever to restore faith in our electoral processes, this investigation must be pursued wherever it leads.
Diane Davidson
(0) comments
