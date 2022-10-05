I found the Constitution Week events and talks a real blessing for our community. I want to thank the Daughters of the American Revolution for their success in having Congress in 2004 declare Constitution Week for every September 17 through the 23rd and holding the “Bell Ringing Ceremony” each year. Especially want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Tom Goodfellow for an outstanding Lake Havasu Constitution Week program that included outstanding, notable, guest speakers each night for our city and its residents and our youth! They covered various aspects of our Constitution based on the Founding Feathers originalist viewpoint. The Founding Fathers, in the Preamble states: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish the Constitution for the United States of America.” The Federalist Papers by Publius helped to explain and define the document which is the law of our land.
United States officials, elected and/or appointment, and those who serve in the military take an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and that they will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and that they take this obligation freely and without any mental reservations or purpose of evasion. Many military men have risked and even given up their lives to honor this oath and to preserve our freedoms.
The Constitution Week Board did an excellent job decorating the meeting places and they started with the respectful presentation of the colors by the Marine Corps League, the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance. Each night a different guest speaker gave a very informative and memorable talk. I learned a lot and wish that more people would have been present. I can’t thank the Constitution Week Board enough for the beautiful plaque they presented to me. It was so totally unexpected and deeply appreciated and I was understandably tearful.
PACE, Patriotic Americans for Constitution Education, students were asked to participate by saying the pledge and singing “God Bless America”. Being that this was the first year for Constitution Week and that our PACE classes do not officially start until January, they weren’t able to have as many teachers, parents, and students for this first year’s program. PACE has a terrific newly elected Board who plan on expanding our participation for the next year’s events. PACE teaches love of God and country and about the founding fathers, the Constitution, the 28 principles of liberty and the responsibilities of good citizenship.
I was hoping that our two colleges and our high school principals and teachers would encourage their students to attend one or more of the week’s events to hear the guest speakers and ask questions. Our youth are the future of our country and they should learn about the many sacrifices made by our founding fathers to establish the great nation and the U.S. Constitution and that they, too, will do their best to add their talents and abilities to make this nation even better.
It is my sincere prayer that next year more people can take part and attend the Constitution Week’s events! We encourage all citizens to use their influence to organize and support programs that honor the Constitution and that they, too, will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. May we, as citizens, use due diligence in voting and work to honor the goals of the Preamble to our Constitution. Our founding fathers risked their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to create this great nation of ours. How much are you willing to give of your time and capabilities for your country?
God bless America and may God bless each of you.
