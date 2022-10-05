I found the Constitution Week events and talks a real blessing for our community. I want to thank the Daughters of the American Revolution for their success in having Congress in 2004 declare Constitution Week for every September 17 through the 23rd and holding the “Bell Ringing Ceremony” each year. Especially want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Tom Goodfellow for an outstanding Lake Havasu Constitution Week program that included outstanding, notable, guest speakers each night for our city and its residents and our youth! They covered various aspects of our Constitution based on the Founding Feathers originalist viewpoint. The Founding Fathers, in the Preamble states: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish the Constitution for the United States of America.” The Federalist Papers by Publius helped to explain and define the document which is the law of our land.

United States officials, elected and/or appointment, and those who serve in the military take an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic and that they will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and that they take this obligation freely and without any mental reservations or purpose of evasion. Many military men have risked and even given up their lives to honor this oath and to preserve our freedoms.

