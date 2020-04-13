Editor: It is built into the Arizona Constitution that the citizens of this state be allowed to bring initiatives to the ballot. Our legislators decided they wanted to make it as hard as they could for citizens to do this so they passed a law requiring that all petitions for citizen initiatives must be notarized. This means that citizen initiatives cannot be signed online and signatures must be gathered in person. Due to the current health crisis citizens are now effectively hamstrung from practicing the rights granted to us in the Arizona Constitution because we all know it would be irresponsible to gather signatures in public at this time. It is unfair that the governor and legislators are passing laws not related to the current crisis while we as citizens, are being effectively prevented from expressing our constitutional rights as citizens.
I urge everyone to email or call their House and Senate representatives to ask them to either immediately allow online signatures for citizen initiatives and/or allow any signatures gathered for this election cycle to be held over and used to put an issue on the 2022 ballot.
Diane McQueen
Dewey
