Editor: I am compelled to write regarding the March 23 reporting on our county supervisors and their response to Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith’s request to apply for a small grant to address homelessness.
A fellow citizen is quoted, “Since when did housing, healthy communities and supportive service become rights?” She and I surely see the world through different lenses.
I see these things as human rights, but more to the point, in a country in which “In God We Trust” is printed on our currency, it seems to me that Christians — we who profess our faith in God and strive to follow Jesus’ teachings — are called to care for the hungry, the sick, the imprisoned, and yes, people who have no bed to go to, night after night.
Lake Havasu City has no shelter, other than Faith and Grace, which is strictly for female victims of domestic violence, as I understand it. So I ask, where are the homeless men and women supposed to sleep?
The practice of arresting someone for sleeping in public, issuing monetary fines and taking them to jail, seems irrational policy. A friend was recently arrested in this situation, and in fact he is the third man I know who has been through this process. I ask, if a man’s entirely wordly possessions are in a small backpack, is it reasonable to think he can pay a fine?
Finally, I ask, who among us is willing to work to bring the compassion of Jesus to the “least of these?”
Dianna Hatfield Clemenson,
Community Service Chaplain
Lake Havasu City
[257 words]
