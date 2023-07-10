Editor: What has happened to the Republican Party? They have completely gone off the deep end with their lies, conspiracy theories, alternate realities, pro life, except for school children and large crowds, and just downright gripe, oppose and prevent anything except to get an AR-15 in the hands of every American.
I have always considered both sides (Republican and Democrat) before I vote and have voted for both in the past 60 years. I am done with the Republican party and hoping we can get back to conservative and progressive choices.
